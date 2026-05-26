JSW pours ₹3,000 crore into auto push, triples borrowing limit

NEW DELHI: JSW Group has infused ₹3,000 crore into its automobile business and tripled its borrowing limit to ₹15,000 crore, accelerating billionaire Sajjan Jindal’s push to build a fully-owned automobile manufacturing business ahead of its first vehicle launch later this year.
The latest capital infusion—the largest single round of promoter funding into the business since it was incorporated in 2023—comes as JSW steps up its push into passenger and commercial vehicles, seeking an independent play beyond its existing joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor, formed in 2024.
Jindal family-owned JSW Green Mobility Ltd, which houses the group’s passenger and commercial vehicle businesses, issued compulsory convertible participating preference shares worth ₹3,000 crore to another promoter-owned entity, JSW Projects, in April, according to a 23 April disclosure made to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.