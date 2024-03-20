Sajjan Jindal dreams of creating 'Maruti moment' again as he announces JSW-MG Motor JV
The joint venture between JSW Group and MG Motor aims to recreate the “Maruti moment" in India's electric vehicle industry, said JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal on Wednesday while announcing a collaboration with China's SAIC-owned company. “My dream with MG is to create a ‘Maruti moment’. In 1984, when Maruti came to India, it changed the auto industry. We aim to do the same with MG," JSW Group Chairman said at an event in Mumbai.