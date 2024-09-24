JSW Group not withdrawing ₹40,000 crore EV manufacturing project from Odisha

  • The firm signed an MoU with the Odisha government in February to set up EV and battery manufacturing project in Cuttack and Paradip.

Updated24 Sep 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Sajjan Jindal, managing director of JSW Steel Ltd. (File)
Sajjan Jindal, managing director of JSW Steel Ltd. (File)

Sajjan Jindal's JSW is not withdrawing 40,000 crore EV manufacturing project from Odisha to Maharashtra, the firm said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Earlier reports arrived that the firm is mulling to shift the EV and battery manufacturing project from Odisha.

The firm signed an MoU with the Odisha government in February to set up  EV and battery manufacturing project in Cuttack and Paradip. But, then reports arrived that the conglomerate was considering Aurangabad and Nagpur in Maharashtra as the new sites of its project.

More to come...

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 08:11 PM IST
