JSW Group not withdrawing ₹40,000 crore EV manufacturing project from Odisha

Sajjan Jindal's JSW is not withdrawing ₹40,000 crore EV manufacturing project from Odisha to Maharashtra, the firm said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Earlier reports arrived that the firm is mulling to shift the EV and battery manufacturing project from Odisha.

The firm signed an MoU with the Odisha government in February to set up EV and battery manufacturing project in Cuttack and Paradip. But, then reports arrived that the conglomerate was considering Aurangabad and Nagpur in Maharashtra as the new sites of its project.