JSW Group partners ElectricPe to develop EV charging infra

ElectricPe has already enabled the required charging infrastructure at JSW's Mumbai headquarters and will soon expand its services to JSW's offices in Vasind, Dolvi, Vijayanagar, Sholtu, and Jharsuguda
New Delhi: Business conglomerate JSW Group has collaborated with ElectricPe to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure across its office network.
This follows the introduction of a green policy by JSW recently to provide incentives for employees to purchase electric vehicles and provide charging infrastructure in its office and plant premises.
ElectricPe has already enabled the required charging infrastructure at JSW’s Mumbai headquarters. The firm will soon expand its services to JSW offices in Vasind, Dolvi, Vijayanagar, Sholtu, and Jharsuguda, respectively, a company statement said:
The partnership will propel ElectricPe’s vision to provide a seamless experience to EV users and JSW’s commitment to increase the adoption of EVs, the statement added. Together, the duo promotes green mobility in the country and supports India’s transition to a net-zero mission by 2070.
“JSW Group’s announced EV Policy is a unique initiative leading to increased adoption of EVs, which will broaden our efforts and enabling access to green mobility. The collaboration with ElectricPe will help to create a seamless charging experience for employees across the corporate offices and plant locations as they can now avail quick charging facility of their Electric Vehicles within premises offering an enhanced EV riding experience," said Dilip Pattanayak, president & CHRO, JSW Group.
ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to identify, access, and pay for EV charging points to make E-mobility easier.
“Coming on the back of three other partnership announcements, this association marks our first collaboration with a corporate organisation. A forward-thinking company, JSW is the first corporate in India to provide an employee financial policy to promote clean mobility and we are thrilled to be a part of this. We believe this alliance will help improve the utilization of our network and ensure we reach our goal of enabling one lakh charging points in the country by the end of this year," said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.