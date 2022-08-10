JSW Group partners ElectricPe to develop EV charging infra

“Coming on the back of three other partnership announcements, this association marks our first collaboration with a corporate organisation. A forward-thinking company, JSW is the first corporate in India to provide an employee financial policy to promote clean mobility and we are thrilled to be a part of this. We believe this alliance will help improve the utilization of our network and ensure we reach our goal of enabling one lakh charging points in the country by the end of this year," said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.