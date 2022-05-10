Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  JSW Group to make $7 billion bid for Holcim's India units: Report

JSW Group to make $7 billion bid for Holcim's India units: Report

JSW Group
1 min read . 08:59 AM IST Reuters

  • The company will offer $4.5 billion in its own equity and $2.5 billion from undisclosed private equity partners for the bid

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group will make a $7 billion bid for Holcim AG's Indian subsidiaries Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Indian metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group will make a $7 billion bid for Holcim AG's Indian subsidiaries Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The company will offer $4.5 billion in its own equity and $2.5 billion from undisclosed private equity partners for the bid, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal told the newspaper, adding that it will acquire 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.

The company will offer $4.5 billion in its own equity and $2.5 billion from undisclosed private equity partners for the bid, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal told the newspaper, adding that it will acquire 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The move comes as Switzerland's Holcim tries to diversify away from its core business of cement and aggregates to focus more on building technology amid increased emphasis on sustainability.

Bloomberg News had reported last month Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Group was also in talks to buy Ambuja from Holcim.

JSW Group, Holcim, Ambuja Cements, and ACC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside business hours.