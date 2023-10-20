Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  JSW Holdings Board of Directors to convene a meeting on October 31

JSW Holdings Board of Directors to convene a meeting on October 31

Edited By Fareha Naaz

JSW Holdings Limited informed Bombay Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to convene a meeting on October 31.

JSW Holdings Board of Directors to convene a meeting on October 31.

JSW Holdings Limited, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), informed Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to convene a meeting on October 31.

The meeting's agenda includes the approval and formal recording of various matters, the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Second Quarter and Half Year concluding on September 30.

JSW Holdings Limited clarified that the Trading Window which was closed for all Designated Persons as per the Code from October 1 and will reopen after a period of 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting and the subsequent declaration of the Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

On the previous trading day, JSW Steel's stock commenced at 782.35 and concluded at 784.35. The stock's intraday performance saw a high of 782.65 and a low of 769.25. JSW Steel holds a market capitalization of 188,970.63 crore.

Over the course of the last 52 weeks, the stock attained a high of 840 and a low of 616. The trading volume on the BSE for this stock reached 30,970 shares.

In early trading on Friday, equity benchmark indices experienced a decline, primarily attributed to unfavourable trends in global markets and the surge in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex marked its third consecutive day of losses. It saw a drop of 320.63 points and settled at 65,308.61.Nifty decreased by 106 points and settled at 19,518.70.

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST
