JSW Infra announced expansion plans at NMPT; IPO proceeds to fund expansion2 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 11:52 AM IST
JSW Infrastructure is to invest ₹152 crore from the net proceeds of the IPO on New Mangalore Container Terminal in expansion of container capacity under the second phase
JSW Infrastructure, a JSW Group company that has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), to invest ₹152 crore at New Mangalore Container Terminal in expansion of container capacity under the second phase.
