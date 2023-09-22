JSW Infra IPO: JSW Group's IPO mobilises ₹1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:14 PM IST
The price band JSW's IPO, that opens on 25 September, has been fixed at ₹113-119 per share. The offer will close on September 27.
Owned by the Sajjan Jindal, JSW Infrastructure Limited on 22 September informed that it has raised ₹1,260 crore from 65 anchor investors, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding.
