JSW Infra raises ₹1,260 crore through anchor investors1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:48 PM IST
The company will be offering a fresh issue of equity shares as there will be no dilution of the promoter’s existing equity
JSW Infrastructure Ltd is going to launch its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of ₹113 -119 and the bidding for the issue will be open from 25 to 27 September 2023, the company said in a press meet while announcing the IPO.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message