JSW Infra Secures Kolkata Port terminal: Expands container capacity to 1.8 million TEUs

JSW Infrastructure Limited on Tuesday said it has emerged as the successful bidder for container berths at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata.

The company, in a statement, said the project has been awarded on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework and is aimed at enhancing container handling capacity, improving operational efficiency, and supporting growing trade volumes in the region.

Under the concession agreement with a 30-year tenure, the project will be executed in two phases and is expected to create a total capacity of approximately 0.93 million TEUs.

"JSW Infrastructure Limited has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority , pursuant to a competitive bidding process, for the integrated development of the outer container terminal comprising two berths and five berths at Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) at the Kolkata Dock System," the statement said.

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It added that this award builds on the company's earlier LoA for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanisation of Berths 7 and 8 at NSD, Kolkata (0.45 million TEUs), with interim operations expected to commence shortly.

The statement said that upon completion, and including the capacity from the ongoing Berth 7 and 8 project, the company's combined container handling capacity at the Kolkata Dock System is expected to scale up to approximately 1.4 million TEUs.