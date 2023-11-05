JSW Infra targets 50% external biz
JSW Infrastructure aims to achieve a 50-50 split between its own business and third-party business, with plans to reach 40% in 18-24 months.
New Delhi: JSW Infrastructure Ltd, which began as a company catering to the requirements of JSW Group, is planning to focus on raising its third-party business to 40% within two years and 50% in five years from the current 36%, Arun Maheshwari, joint managing director, and chief executive officer of JSW Infrastructure said.