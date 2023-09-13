JSW Infra gets nod for IPO

JSW Infra gets nod for IPO2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:32 PM IST
The port business of the $23 billion group had earlier in the year filed draft papers for a ₹2,800 crore IPO with an aim to retire the debt and furthermore fund the capacity expansion plans of the company.
NEW DELHI : JSW Infrastructure Ltd, the Sajjan-Jindal-led port business, has received the approval to launch its ₹2,800 crore initial public offering (IPO) and is likely to finalize the launch by the end of this month, a person close to the matter told Mint.
