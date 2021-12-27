JSW launches electric vehicle policy for employees

Dilip Pattanayak, President & CHRO, JSW Group said, “With so many changes in the environment, automation, and processes, it is imperative to review and harmonize prevailing employee policies with contemporary practices. The transport sector in India is currently the third-largest emitter of CO2. As electric vehicles are more efficient than traditional IC engine vehicles, the JSW EV policy, effective January 2022, will set a benchmark for others to follow. EVs are not only environmentally-friendly but also cost-effective."