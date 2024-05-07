Companies
JSW to launch 60,000-tonne lithium-ion cell project with Chinese tech partner
Summary
- JSW's technology transfer agreement, expected within the next five to six weeks, comes in the backdrop of Indian and global firms increasingly looking to adopt Chinese expertise in advanced, cost-efficient battery tech for EVs
The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is finalizing a major technology transfer partnership with a leading Chinese lithium-ion cell manufacturer, two people familiar with the plans told Mint.
