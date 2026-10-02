JSW beats Tata, Ashok Leyland to corner over 1k electric bus mega govt order

New Delhi: Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Group has raced ahead of established players Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland to emerge as the lowest bidder for about 1,200 electric buses in a 4,054-bus tender, according to two executives aware of the development.
The order gives JSW a sizable foothold in a market dominated by established bus makers and newer players such as Eka Mobility and PMI Electro Mobility. The tender, part of the PM-eBus Sewa scheme, will see electric buses deployed across smaller cities and towns, giving JSW an opportunity to build a presence beyond its own plants and offices.