Meanwhile, JSW Neo Energy has bought 1.75 GW of renewable energy projects from Mytrah Energy at an enterprise value of ₹10,530 crore; and is also among firms that has signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to buy European alternative asset manager EQT and Singapore’s Temasek’ renewable energy platform in India O2 Power, in a deal having an equity value of around $1 billion. JSW Neo Energy has a 13.6 GW generation portfolio, of which 2.6 GW is in the construction stage. Singapore Exchange listed Sembcorp has also lined up an ambitious green energy play in India and is also among suitors for Brookfield Renewable’s 1.6-gigawatt (GW) portfolio in India in the deal expected to have an equity value of around $800 million.