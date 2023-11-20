Companies
JSW One expects to break-even by FY27, fuelled by GMV surge
Summary
- The firm has enough cash to fund expansion for the next 24 months
NEW DELHI : JSW One Platforms Ltd, the tech venture of the JSW Group, aims to achieve break-even within two years, after having quadrupled its gross merchandise value (GMV) since last year, said chief executive Gaurav Sachdeva.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more