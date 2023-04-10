JSW One Platforms to seek NBFC licence2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:35 PM IST
JSW One Platforms caters to the building material needs of industrial and construction MSMEs in India. The company also operates a turn-key home construction business called JSW One Homes.
Japan’s Mitsui & Co.-backed business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce startup JSW One Platforms is set to apply for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, chief executive Gaurav Sachdev said on Monday.
