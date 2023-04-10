JSW One Platforms to seek NBFC licence

On the availability of funds for the venture, Sachdev said the company had initially received ₹250 crore from the parent and it has not utilized even half of it, yet. “The parent group also announced they will invest ₹4,000 crore in the venture and, hence, there is enough funds with us," he said. He further said that the entry of Mitsui should be seen more as strategic and less for funds. “They have a significant footprint in the iron and steel industry, chemical industry, trading materials for all parts of manufacturing construction supply chain. When we started working with them, we wanted to get them as a significant partner. We will collaborate on Mitsui expertise on trading material... as we expand, there will be more ways to collaborate," he said.