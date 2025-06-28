JSW fires a fresh salvo even as paintmakers battle to protect turf
Dipali Banka , Nehal Chaliawala 3 min read 28 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
JSW's ₹9,000-crore deal for AkzoNobel India comes even as Birla Opus, owned by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, has already shaken up the nation’s paints sector with its pricing war.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: India’s paintmakers must gird up for a tougher battle from two upstarts.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story