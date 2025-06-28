The deal by JSW Paints, part of billionaire Sajjan Jindal’s steel-to-cement empire, will not immediately change the competitive landscape as it merely changes ownership from a multinational to a local player, according to Abneesh Roy, executive director for research at Nuvama Institutional Equities. “But this is positive for JSW Paints. Over the next five years, we see Kansai, Akzo + JSW, Birla fight for the No. 3,4,5 slots, and also take some share from [other] local players."