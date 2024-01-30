JSW Paints hopes to turn profitable in FY24
With the entry of Grasim, Pidilite, and JSW, India’s paints sector is set to witness increasing competition as established players like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, and Akzo Nobel continue to dominate the market
New Delhi: JSW Paints, the paint arm of the $23 billion JSW group, hopes to turn profitable by the end of the current fiscal year. The company is on course to cross ₹2,000 crore in revenue by 31 March, 2024, the company said on Tuesday.
