JSW Paints hopes to turn profitable in FY24

New Delhi: JSW Paints, the paint arm of the $23 billion JSW group, hopes to turn profitable by the end of the current fiscal year. The company is on course to cross ₹2,000 crore in revenue by 31 March, 2024, the company said on Tuesday.

“The company is on track to turn profitable this fiscal ending 31 March 2024, a significant achievement within just five years of its commencing business operations," the company said in a release.

JSW Paints, which was launched in 2019, recorded a revenue of ₹1,616 crore in FY23. The company said it will be breaking even at the Ebitda level in FY24.

With the entry of Grasim, Pidilite, and JSW, India’s paints sector is set to witness increasing competition as established players like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, and Akzo Nobel continue to dominate three-fourth of the market.

JSW Paints said it will also focus on selling a wide range of interior, exterior wall, wood & metal finishes as well as waterproofing products & surface preparation and treatment-related ancillaries.

The company said it has achieved a market scale and coverage of greater than 60% in paint-selling towns and increased its retailer network by adding more than 2,000 retailers every year.

It will continue to launch new products to complement its ‘Simple-Swift-Sure’ range, the company said. In the recent past, it has launched more than 20 new products across markets, with new brand offerings currently contributing over 15% to its gross revenues.

“JSW Group’s first true consumer-facing business has been so well received across the country enabling us to cross the ₹2,000 crore revenue so quickly from when we entered the market," said Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Paints.

The paints industry is witnessing a double-digit growth every year, driven by increasing consumer aspirations and the government’s push for ‘Housing for All’.

The entry of large players in the decorative paint industry might put stress on the market share of smaller players in the near term, brokerage firm Sharekhan Ltd said in a report.

"In the medium-long term, the decorative paints industry is expected to clock a 12% CAGR over FY2023-FY2027 to Rs. 1,00,000 crore, led by a reduction in the repainting cycle to 4-5 years (from 8-10 years earlier), increase construction activities of new real estate projects acceptance of better paint products in smaller towns and upgradation of premium brands in cities and large towns," the report said.

A better product mix and efficiencies would help paint companies post higher margins in the long run, the brokerage firm added.

