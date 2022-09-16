JSW Port’s CARE Rating upgraded from Long Term Bank Facilities to ‘CARE-AA’

“JSW Infrastructure has emerged as one of the most reliable port developers and operators in the country. Through our business profile de-risking and deleveraging efforts over the past few years, we have built a strong balance sheet in the sector with very healthy key financial ratios of Net Debt/Equity and Net Debt/EBITDA. This has created large headroom for us to embark on our further growth journey to reach newer highs in the business," said Lalit Singhvi, Director & CFO of JSW Infrastructure Limited.