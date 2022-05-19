JSW signs exclusive deal to buy Mytrah

JSW Future Energy Ltd, a unit of JSW Energy Ltd, has ambitious plans to take advantage of India’s clean energy transition. It recently signed a pact with Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd on green hydrogen production in the country. Of the 20GW capacity the company plans to reach by 2030, renewable energy is to contribute 85%. Around 2.25GW of renewable energy projects are currently under construction, with 1.26GW of wind power capacity expected to be commissioned within the next year. The group has set an ambitious target for a 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

