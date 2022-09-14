NEW DELHI : JSW Steel, the flagship company of the $22-billion JSW Group partnered with Germany’s engineering and technology company SMS Group to explore cutting-edge solutions, as well as research and development projects, to reduce carbon emissions at the homegrown steelmakers iron and steelmaking units in India.

The companies will explore opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and manufacture green steel, the company said in a statement. A memorandum of understanding was signed between JSW Steel and Düsseldorf-based SMS group GmbH to implement decarbonisation projects at JSW’s steel manufacturing facilities.

To achieve decarbonization at the steel plants, SMS group will offer technology expertise in design, engineering consultancy and commissioning for executing various projects. JSW Steel will ensure access to its manufacturing units to SMS group and share details of operations, including data on the use of raw materials, consumables and manpower, for exploring solutions to implement general decarbonization projects.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD, JSW Steel, said, “While the steel industry accounts for 0.7% of the global economic output, it also contributes 7% to global emission. We need a new transformative approach focused on the green steel vision. With our technology partner SMS group, we are on our way to turning metals green. We are also committed to build and upgrade all our plants with latest technologies to ensure a secure and healthy future for all stakeholders."