JSW, SMS Group tie up to cut emissions1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 01:33 AM IST
- The companies will explore opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and manufacture green steel
NEW DELHI : JSW Steel, the flagship company of the $22-billion JSW Group partnered with Germany’s engineering and technology company SMS Group to explore cutting-edge solutions, as well as research and development projects, to reduce carbon emissions at the homegrown steelmakers iron and steelmaking units in India.