JSW, SMS Group tie up to cut emissions

Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD, JSW Steel, said, “While the steel industry accounts for 0.7% of the global economic output, it also contributes 7% to global emission. We need a new transformative approach focused on the green steel vision. With our technology partner SMS group, we are on our way to turning metals green. We are also committed to build and upgrade all our plants with latest technologies to ensure a secure and healthy future for all stakeholders."