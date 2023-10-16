JSW Sports negotiating deals for winners at Asian Games

New Delhi: JSW Sports, part of the $23 billion JSW Group, is negotiating sponsorship deals of up to ₹5 crore for its athletes, who performed well at the recently concluded 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, a top company official has said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For the Asian Games winners represented by JSW Sports, we are currently evaluating various deals ranging from ₹5,00,000 to ₹5 crore depending on the statute of the individual athlete and the sponsorship deal’s scope. These deals range from product support to influencer campaigns to content partnerships to brand endorsements & appearances," said Divyanshu Singh, chief operating officer, JSW Sports.

“We have already closed 3-4 big endorsement deals for Neeraj since he is the poster boy of Indian sports right now. Neeraj's annual endorsement range is at ₹4-5 crore." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deal evaluations follow the Indian contingent’s performance at the Asian Games in China, wrapping up their most successful campaign with 107 medals to finish fourth overall.

JSW Sports had 31 of their athletes representing India at the games, who secured 17 of those 107 medals.

These achievements have have to the rise in interest of brands in non-cricket athletes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are seeing good traction from categories like sports apparel, nutrition, wearables, BFSI etc. What's most interesting is to see a lot of first-timers, especially international brands investing in Olympic Sports Talent," Singh said.

“From a global sponsor Toyota signing Sreeshankar as a global athlete to Limca Sports partnering with multiple athletes including Tejaswin Shankar who created history by clinching India's first ever medal in Decathlon since 1974."

Other athletes including India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, have sponsorships with Under Armour, Gillette, Noise Lifestyle Tech, Tata AIA, Swiss Tourism, and Limca Sports. Indian women’s cricketer, Jemima Rodrigues is aligned with Hyundai, Nike, and Crocs footwear. While her teammate Shafali Verma is brand ambassador to Ceat, Google, Nike, and Hyundai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Parth Jindal-led sports venture has a wide roster of athletes. Besides the sportspersons cited above, it supports 3,000m steeplechase gold winner at the Asian games, Avinash Sable, 5,000m gold winner, Parul Chaudhary, gold medal-winning Indian men’s 4*400m relay team, among others.

“Additionally, we have also supported the entire boxing and shooting contingent representing India at the just concluded Asian Games through our partnership with NRAI and BFI," Singh added.

“It gives all of us at the JSW Group immense pride to have played a pivotal part in India’s most successful Asian Games campaign yet. JSW Group is committed to transforming India into a sporting powerhouse and to see the effort yield consistent results on big-stage competitions is a testament to the work being put in," said Parth Jindal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

