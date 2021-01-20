JSW Sports signs Rishabh Pant, to manage commercial interests, marketing rights

Expressing his delight at signing on with JSW Sports, Pant in a statement, said, "I have had a close relationship with the JSW Group and am excited to embark on this new journey with JSW Sports. I have tremendous respect for the work they have been doing to promote sports in India and have seen their dedication towards helping create and sustain a sporting culture in India. After having had a detailed conversation with them, I felt this was the right choice for me at this stage of my career and I am excited to be represented by them."