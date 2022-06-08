JSW Sports to launch activewear range

JSW Sports, which co-owns the Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals, apart from kabaddi team Haryana Steelers, and football club Bengaluru FC, actively participates in building the sporting ecosystem in India.
New Delhi: JSW Sports, a part of the JSW Group, on Tuesday announced its foray into the $500 million sports apparel market with the launch of a range of activewear under the ‘JSW Inspire’ brand.
New Delhi: JSW Sports, a part of the JSW Group, on Tuesday announced its foray into the $500 million sports apparel market with the launch of a range of activewear under the ‘JSW Inspire’ brand.
“Venturing into the sports apparel and active-wear space is a move we have long considered, and we are now ready to take the first step in that direction with JSW Inspire. I firmly believe that an Indian brand is capable of delivering high-quality active wear," said Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints.
India’s activewear market was estimated at ₹466.9 billion in 2018; it is expected to reach ₹997.8 billion by 2024.
During the 2019-2024 period, the market's expansion is pegged at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13.59%. Meanwhile, the pandemic has also given a fillip to athleisure clothing. Brands such as Puma, Adidas and Reebok have seen an uptick in demand.
“Our involvement in Indian sport has evolved through our various teams, franchises, athletes and high-performance centers. Our wider footprint across Indian sport makes this a perfect opportunity for vertical expansion," added Jindal.
JSW Inspire’s initial retail strategy will focus on online sales of its apparel range.
JSW Sports is the sports arm of the JSW Group, a $13 billion conglomerate with a presence across India, the US, South America, Europe & Africa. Established in 2012, the company aims to play a role in creating a sporting culture in India by maximising the potential of Indian sports and athletes.