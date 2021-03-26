Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel Ltd has paid ₹19,350 crore to Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd’s (BPSL) financial creditors to implement the resolution plan for acquiring the bankrupt steelmaker, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

BPSL has an integrated steel production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per annum in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

It had registered a turnover of ₹8.635 crore in the fiscal 2020. The company manufacturers billets, hot rolled and cold rolled coils.

JSW said ₹8,614 crore was arranged by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Piombino Steel Ltd (PSL), through a mix of equity, optionally convertible instruments and debt.

JSW Steel had infused ₹5,087 crore into Piombino Steel Ltd through a mix of equity and optionally convertible instruments, the company added.

It said another ₹8,550 crore was invested in a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Makler Private Ltd, the bidding firm. The remaining part of the total payment was funded by short term loans.

“This is an important milestone as it is the largest acquisition in the history of JSW Steel," wrote Sajjan Jindal in an email to BPSL employees. “This acquisition not only aligns with our core business and purpose but also establishes our presence and accelerates our growth vision in eastern India."

On Friday, another group company, JSW Hydro Energy Ltd, raised debt of around $750 million through an issuance of bonds in the international market.

