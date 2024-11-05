JSW Steel and Korean steel-maker eye $7.7 billion investment in Odisha steel plant: Report

JSW Steel, along with Korean steel maker POSCO, plans a $7.7 billion investment in Odisha's steel plant to capitalize on the market demand, reported the news agency Reuters on Tuesday. 

Reuters
Published5 Nov 2024, 05:32 PM IST
JSW Steel and POSCO signed an agreement to set up an integrated steel plant with an initial capacity of 5 million metric tons a year.
JSW Steel and POSCO signed an agreement to set up an integrated steel plant with an initial capacity of 5 million metric tons a year. (Pixabay)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel and South Korea's POSCO plan to invest 650 billion rupees ($7.73 billion) in their proposed plant in India in the coming years, sources said, part of efforts to capitalise on rising steel demand in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Last week, JSW Steel and POSCO signed an agreement to set up an integrated steel plant with an initial capacity of 5 million metric tons a year. The plant will be in the eastern state of Odisha, known for its iron ore reserves. 

Also Read | JSW Group ties up with South Korea’s POSCO for steel plant, EV batteries

They did not give financial details of the agreement, but sources familiar with the matter said they will initially invest 200 billion rupees in the plant, which one source said should be set up by next year.

Total investment will reach $7.73 billion after three years of operations as the companies raise production capacity to 18 million metric tons, the sources added. They did not wish to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Neither JSW Steel nor POSCO immediately responded to Reuters' emails seeking comments. 

Also Read | More Chinese stimulus required for steel demand, prices to rise, say analysts

Rapid economic growth and increased infrastructure spending have turned India into a global hotspot for steel demand growth, even as demand tapers in Europe and the U.S. India's steel demand touched a seven-year high in the April to August period.

Some of the world's big corporations have turned to India to diversify their supply chains, fuelling a boom in manufacturing and construction. As companies set up new factories and warehouses, India's steel demand has surged.

In a further fillip to steel demand, the Indian government, along with private companies, plans to spend $12 billion building new airports and expanding existing ones as it seeks make air travel more accessible and affordable.

Also Read | JSW Steel Q2 Result: Net profit drops 85% YoY to ₹404 cr, revenue down 11%

The sources said the proposed JSW Steel and POSCO plant would produce hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanised steel.

A few years ago, POSCO scrapped plans to build a $12 billion steel plant - billed as India's biggest foreign direct investment at the time - due to difficulties in acquiring land for the project.

It operates a cold-rolled, galvanized steel mill in India's western state of Maharashtra, supplying automotive grades to the country's leading automakers.

($1 = 84.08 rupees)

 

(Reporting by Neha Arora; additional reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jan Harvey)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsJSW Steel and Korean steel-maker eye $7.7 billion investment in Odisha steel plant: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.