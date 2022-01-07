MUMBAI : JSW Steel today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Vijayanagar Metallics, is undertaking a brownfield expansion project at the cost of ₹15,000 crore for the new 5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) project at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works integrated steel facility in Ballari, Karnataka.

The project is expected to be completed by FY24.

JSW Steel’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single-location integrated steel-making facility in India with a current capacity of 12 MTPA. The new brownfield expansion will be spread across 600 acres and includes establishing 4.5 MTPA Blast Furnace, two Steel Melt Shops 350 tons each and 5 MTPA Hot Strip Mill along with other allied and auxiliary facilities.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Steel said, "The new 5 MTPA project at Vijayanagar is aligned to our Sustainability goals and focus on the circular economy by optimizing our water, waste, carbon and energy footprint. We will efficiently execute this brownfield expansion by leveraging our strong project capabilities and track record."

Jindal added that the investments planned will create new job opportunities as well as generate immense value for all JSW stakeholders. "Through the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and other Industry 4.0 interventions at this facility, it will become an integral part of our network of digitally connected smart steel factories in India," he added.

The Environmental Clearance (EC) for the project has already been received, the company said, adding that as part of the 18 MTPA roadmap for its Vijayanagar Works Steel Facility, JSW Steel aims to achieve an additional 1 MTPA expansion through upgradation of the current facility to achieve 13 MTPA capacity within the next 12 months.

JSW Steel, as part of its next phase of growth, is targeting an overall capacity of 37.5 MTPA in India & USA by FY25. The brownfield expansion at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works is part of this broader target, the company said.

