OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >JSW Steel calls reports on Liberty UK interest ‘speculative’

India’s JSW Steel has called media reports saying that it was weighing a bid for Liberty Steel’s assets in the U.K. “speculative" and “misleading."

“We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," the company said in a statement Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout