Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >JSW Steel calls reports on Liberty UK interest ‘speculative’

JSW Steel calls reports on Liberty UK interest ‘speculative’

Premium
India’s JSW Steel has called media reports saying that it was weighing a bid for Liberty Steel’s assets in the U.K. 'speculative' and 'misleading.'
1 min read . 06:05 PM IST Bloomberg

India’s JSW Steel has called media reports saying that it was weighing a bid for Liberty Steel’s assets in the U.K.

India’s JSW Steel has called media reports saying that it was weighing a bid for Liberty Steel’s assets in the U.K. “speculative" and “misleading."

India’s JSW Steel has called media reports saying that it was weighing a bid for Liberty Steel’s assets in the U.K. “speculative" and “misleading."

“We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," the company said in a statement Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

“We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," the company said in a statement Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!