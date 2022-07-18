NEW DELHI: JSW Steel has collaborated with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for its decarbonisation and sustainability agenda. As part of this, BCG will leverage its proprietary CO2 AI platform along with its best-in-class digital and analytics capabilities to support JSW Steel on its journey to achieve net-zero carbon emission status.

JSW Steel has committed to combat climate change challenge by incorporating sustainability in its business operations. The partnership is a step in that direction.

“JSW Steel has an ambitious target of reducing its carbon emission by 42% (versus base year 2005) by FY30…We are partnering with BCG to accelerate our journey towards meeting our emission targets. This collaboration is clearly focused on applying digital and analytics to track, measure, simulate and enhance JSW Steel’s environmental performance," said Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director of JSW Steel and group CFO.

“In the process, BCG will also focus on upskilling our employees and enhance the sustainability culture across our manufacturing operations. This transformative initiative will play a critical role in scaling-up our sustainability initiatives," he said.

“We will be deploying our proprietary and patented CO2 AI solution to achieve focused change management and impact. This is our second strategic collaboration with JSW Steel following the successful Digital Transformation partnership. We are very excited to bring our best capabilities and innovative solutions to JSW Steel’s sustainability agenda," said Christoph Schweizer, CEO, Boston Consulting Group.

The programme includes a rigorous target-setting exercise at an overall manufacturing level, devolving them into shop level targets, and converting emissions targets into actionable tasks on operating metrics. A team of sustainability champions will lead the deployment across the manufacturing operations. For all mid-to-long term initiatives, a roadmap will be designed aimed at introducing new technologies and initiatives including use of hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, among others. It will also include end-to-end assessment of diverse technology options relevant for existing and new capacities and investments required to further sustainability goals.