JSW Steel collaborates with BCG to accelerate decarbonization journey2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 11:57 AM IST
- JSW Steel has an ambitious target of reducing its carbon emissions by 42% by FY30
NEW DELHI: JSW Steel has collaborated with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for its decarbonisation and sustainability agenda. As part of this, BCG will leverage its proprietary CO2 AI platform along with its best-in-class digital and analytics capabilities to support JSW Steel on its journey to achieve net-zero carbon emission status.