JSW Steel considers 75% interest in Teck's coal business: Report1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 05:46 PM IST
JSW Steel is considering acquiring a 75% stake in Teck Resources' steelmaking coal business Elk Valley Resources. The deal could value the business at $8 billion.
JSW Steel Ltd is considering picking up a 75% interest in Teck Resources' steelmaking coal business Elk Valley Resources, according to a Bloomberg report. Bloomberg had reported in July that the Mumbai-based company was interested in up to 20% of Teck’s coal business.
