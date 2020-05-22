JSW Steel cuts FY21 production guidance, slashes capex plans

JSW Steel has slashed its production guidance to 15 million tonnes (mt) of saleable steel and 16 mt of crude steel for FY21, down from FY20 actuals of 15.08 mt and 16.06 mt respectively. The company said that workforce remobilization will be a key challenge for core sectors of the economy after the national lockdown is lifted; however, lower energy prices and expectations of a normal monsoon are positive for consumption outlook. A gradual recovery in economic activities is expected in the second half of FY21.