JSW Steel denies submitting bid to acquire Pawan Hans

Bloomberg reported that the government was to finalise the sale of Pawan Hans Ltd. last Saturday and has received bids from companies including JSW Steel Ltd. and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JSW Steel on Monday denied reports that it is in the race to acquire state-owned state-owned helicopter service provider Pawan Hans, saying the company has no interest in this asset.
"It is reported in the Media recently attributing the news to unnamed sources that India’s JSW Steel Limited (“the Company") submitted bid to buy Pawan Hans, which is under consideration by government authorities concerned. It is hereby denied that JSW Steel Ltd submitted bid for acquisition of Pawan Hans Ltd and the company has no interest in this asset," the company said in a filing.
Loss-making Pawan Hans provides air transport services for exploration activities of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. The federal government has 51% stake in Pawan Hans, while ONGC holds 49%.
The asset sale plan will help bridge the budget gap and meet spending targets as the economy faces fresh headwinds from the geopolitical tensions. The government is targeting to garner ₹65,000 crore ($8.5 billion) from disinvestment, including sale of minority stake in some companies, in the year to March 2023.
The oil explorer has decided to offer its entire shareholding to the successful bidder at the same price and terms as agreed by the government.
After the sale of national carrier Air India Ltd. to Tata Sons Pvt. last year, the government aims to privatize about five state-run companies this year, including Bharat Petroleum Corp., Shipping Corp of India Ltd., BEML Ltd. and IDBI Bank Ltd. It also plans to sell stake in Life Insurance Corp.