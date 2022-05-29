JSW Steel earmarks CAPEX of 20,000 crore for FY23, Seshagiri Rao says

JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group CFO Seshagiri Rao told PTI in a telephonic interview said, "The major headwinds are volatile coke price and export duty on steel. However, we expect these to be short-lived. There will be some moderation in exports but value-added steel exports will have less impact. Till now, we remain optimistic and the CAPEX plan of ₹20,000 crore in the current fiscal remains intact."