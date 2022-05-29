JSW Steel earmarks CAPEX of 20,000 crore for FY23, Seshagiri Rao says

JSW Steel had earmarked a CAPEX of ₹15,000 crore in FY22 as part of its strategy to ramp up capacity. Also, last year, the company paid more than ₹19,000 crore to conclude the takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel.
JSW Steel has likely earmarked a capital expenditure of a whopping ₹20,000 crore for the current fiscal year FY23. The company hopes that the headwinds such as export duty on steel and high coking coal prices are likely to be short-lived.
JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group CFO Seshagiri Rao told PTI in a telephonic interview said, "The major headwinds are volatile coke price and export duty on steel. However, we expect these to be short-lived. There will be some moderation in exports but value-added steel exports will have less impact. Till now, we remain optimistic and the CAPEX plan of ₹20,000 crore in the current fiscal remains intact."
Rao said that amid high CAPEX plans, the company's debt level will not increase significantly from the current outstanding of ₹56,700 crore due to "repayments from internal accruals".
Earlier this month, the government levied export duty on 11 iron and steel intermediates and trimmed import duty on three key raw materials for steel production and three inputs for making plastic items. The move to reduce import duty on some raw materials including coking coal and ferronickel is to lower the cost for the domestic industry and bring down the prices.
Also, the Centre raised the duty on exports of iron ore up to 50%, while the duty on a few steel intermediaries was hiked to 15%. This has been done to increase domestic availability.
According to Rao, if such orders continue for long, there will be under-utilization of the 150 million tonne capacity in the industry as it was built not only for domestic demand and import substitution but also for exports.
He said, "At least 11-12 percent of the industry capacity is built targeting export markets. And in the current fiscal, we have the potential to double this. Hence, if the export duty continues for a longer period then it may have its consequences on aggressive expansion plans of steelmakers,"
In the financial year FY22, steel exports stood at 18.37 million tonnes.
JSW Steel aims to increase its capacity to 37.5 million tonnes by FY25 and 45 million tonnes by 2030. At present, the company's capacity is around 21.47 million tonnes.
In FY22, on a consolidated basis, JSW Steel posted the highest ever quarterly crude steel production to 5.81 million tonnes, up by 11 % QoQ and 38% YoY. While saleable steel sales stood highest ever as well to 5.99 million tonnes increasing by 29% QoQ and 47% YoY.
For FY23, JSW Steel expects total combined volumes of crude steel at 25 million tonnes, while sales are forecasted at 24 million tonnes.