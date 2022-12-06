JSW Steel flags pricing issues

On the matter of 10% of spot market volumes being the basis for pricing 90% of tradeable volumes, the spokesperson added, “Most physical commodity markets typically fall into a pattern of trade where 80-95% of all physical trading is done under long-term contracts, and only 5-20% of trading is done through the spot market (and similar markets, like tenders). It is very common for long-term contracts to reference the value established in the spot market. A spot market that accounted for approximately 10% of all volumes, with the rest contracted under term arrangements, would be fairly normal for any commodity market."