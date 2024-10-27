JSW Steel expects H2 turnaround after imports wash out Q2 margins

The company's Q2 Ebitda per tonne fell 31% after steel prices dropped in September to the lowest level since the covid-19 pandemic. However, the company's cost savings efforts and a price recovery will aid margin improvement in the second half, says joint managing director Jayant Acharya.

Nehal Chaliawala
Published27 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
The company also expects to operationalize four new iron ore mines during the latter half.
The company also expects to operationalize four new iron ore mines during the latter half.

Mumbai: JSW Steel expects its margins to improve in the second half of FY25 as steel prices recover after touching multi-year lows in September, while the company’s cost-cutting measures continue to deliver results, according to a top executive.

Additional capacity from the company’s upcoming expansion projects will also help increase sales and spread fixed costs on a wider base, further aiding margins, Jayant Acharya, the joint managing director at the steelmaker, said in an interview.

JSW Steel is expecting about 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of capacity addition in the latter half of the fiscal--1 mtpa at its Bhushan Power and Steel unit and 5 mtpa at its Vijaynagar steelworks in Karnataka. This will take its total domestic capacity to just over 34 mtpa.

The company also expects to operationalize four new iron ore mines during the latter half. This will help it reduce the cost of raw material and lower logistics costs as the mines will be closer to the company’s mills, the top executive said. The new mines will take the company’s captive sourcing of iron ore to 41%.

Also read | Sajjan Jindal's JSW is moving its mega EV bet to Maharashtra

The steelmaker also expects its coking coal costs to fall by $20-25 per tonne in the latter half on expectations of lower prices and using a more cost-effective blend that it has been experimenting with.

“We remain bullish for H2,” Acharya said. “The second half will have stronger seasonal demand, and our additional capacities are also playing out at the right time. This will give us a good volume increase, and also absolute improvement in Ebitda.”

Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a metric to gauge the profitability of a business.

The steelmaker’s Ebitda in the second quarter dropped 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 8,757 per tonne due to lower steel price, which had fallen to nearly four-year lows in September due to competition from cheap imports. India's steel imports in the first half of FY25 are estimated to be about 5.1 million tonnes (mt), according to data from market intelligence firm BigMint. That's a 54% y-o-y rise.

However, JSW Steel's performance in Q2 was better than the Street's expectations, which had priced in an even lower Ebitda. The company’s cost-saving efforts aided its financial performance, analysts said. This is expected to further aid margins in the latter half as prices improve, the analysts noted.

Also read | A billion-dollar coal deal in JSW Steel's sights

“A combination of lower raw material costs, firm steel prices and operating leverage should drive 2,000-3,000/ton recovery in steel margins in 2HFY25E,” said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities led by Sumangal Nevatia. The analysts have pencilled in an Ebitda of 10,077-11,703 per tonne in FY25 and FY26 on an annualized basis.

Along with the BPSL and Vijaynagar expansions, the company plans to add capacity through some de-bottlenecking exercises and a 5 mtpa expansion at its Dolvi plant to take its total capacity in India to 42 mtpa by the end of FY28. Coupled with a strong domestic demand growth, this would result in a compounded annual demand growth of 11% between FY24 and FY27, according to the Kotak analysts.

However, they have trimmed the company’s Ebitda estimates over this period by 5-6% due to narrower domestic margins and lower earnings of the company’s international business.

And read | JSW to pump in 65,000 crore in Odisha for integrated steel plant

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsJSW Steel expects H2 turnaround after imports wash out Q2 margins

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.