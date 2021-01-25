JSW Steel increases product range as customers seek to replace Chinese imports

Rao expects steel prices to remain elevated even though supply side constraints in the domestic steel market have eased as primary producers have increased crude steel production in the last few months. “The actual shortfall between production in April-December between 2019 and 2020 was only 10 mt. Last year, India’s production over this period was about 82 mt and it was a little above 72 mt this year. On the other hand, consumption has picked up 19% year-on-year from auto, appliances, packaging, agriculture and retail. For producers, raw material iron ore shortage is still a problem in Karnataka and concern regarding iron ore exports remain. Global iron ore prices are at $170 a tonne and coking coal prices also jumped suddenly in January rom $100 to $135 a tonne. So, given high raw material prices and strong demand, I think steel prices will be rangebound at their current levels for a while."