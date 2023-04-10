JSW Steel logs 24% growth in consolidated crude steel production2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:45 PM IST
- The company has reported its highest ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonnes for March quarter FY23, registering a growth of 13 per cent YoY
JSW Steel on Monday said the company reported its highest ever consolidated crude steel production at 24.15 million tonne in FY23, registering a growth of 24 per cent year-on-year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×