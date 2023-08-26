JSW Steel may buy up to 40% stake in Canada's Teck Resources' coal unit: Report1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:10 AM IST
JSW Steel plans to acquire a 20-40% stake in Teck Resources' metallurgical coal unit, Elk Valley Resources, for $8bn
JSW Steel Ltd is planning to pick up 20 per cent to 40 per cent stake in Elk Valley Resources Ltd — a metallurgical coal unit of Teck Resources. JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal informed about the developments in this regard during an interview on Bloomberg TV. Indian business tycoon said that Indian steel major intends to bid for 20 per cent to 40 per cent of the coal unit of the Canadian company.