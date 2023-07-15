JSW Steel mulls bidding 20% stake in Canada's Teck coal unit: Report1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:56 PM IST
According to the report, JSW has expressed preliminary interest and is also in discussions with banks over potential financing for the acquisition that may total about $2 billion.
India’s leading steel producer JSW Steel Ltd is mulling a bid for as much as a 20 percent stake in Canada's Teck Resources Ltd.’s steelmaking coal business, reported Bloomberg on 15 July citing sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×