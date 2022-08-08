JSW Steel is going to invest a whopping ₹48,700 crore for the next three years as part of its capital expenditure plan. In the current financial year FY23, the company targets to pump in ₹20,000 crore.
Mumbai-based steel producer, JSW Steel is going to invest a whopping ₹48,700 crore for the next three years as part of its capital expenditure plan. In the current financial year FY23, the company targets to pump in ₹20,000 crore. The information was announced by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sajjan Jindal on Monday.
In the minutes of the annual general meeting, CMD said, "the total planned CAPEX for the next three years is ₹48,700 crore which includes ₹20,000 crore planned for this current financial year."
The global demand for steel is estimated to be up by 0.4% this year, the CMD added.
Further, CMD said the acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel was a good strategic decision, which is evident from the EBITDA generation of ₹6,423 crore this year by BPSL.
Also, the composite scheme between JSW Steel and JSW Ispat Special Products is expected to be completed during this financial year.
JSW Steel is a net importer because the major raw material i.e., Coal is imported so the Forex outflow is more than Forex earnings, CMD said.
Last year, the export percentage was 28% and the company exports its products to various countries like South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.
Jindal also mentioned that the company's performance in FY22 was yet another year of record financial performance with revenues growing by 83%, the highest ever EBITDA and PAT, each growing by 94% and 166% respectively.
Further, Jindal said crude steel production for the year, at 19.51 million tonnes, was up 29%, with contributions from the Bhushan Power and Steel, and Dolvi Phase-2 expansion for part of the year.
In the year, the biggest highlight was the commissioning of the Dolvi Phase-2 project of 5 million tonnes per annum. It is the largest expansion of its kind in the country's steel industry.
JSW Steel continues to focus on high-margin, value-added products, which accounted for 60% of sales, Jindal added.
JSW Steel's balance sheet remains strong coupled with consolidated net debt-to-EBITDA at 1.45 times, and a domestic credit rating at AA stable.
On BSE, JSW Steel shares closed at ₹669.05 apiece up 0.28%. The company's market cap is around ₹1,61,724.13 crore.