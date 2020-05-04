MUMBAI: JSW Steel produced 0.56 million tonne of crude steel in April, almost 60% lower year-on-year, with capacity utilisation falling 38% in the first full month of the covid-19 induced lockdown.

JSW Steel is the first among large steel producers in India to announce monthly production numbers.

India’s second largest private steelmaker produced 0.34 mt of flat steel products, used to build automotives and heavy machinery, compared with 0.95 mt in the previous year. Production of long steel, used in construction and infrastructure, crashed to 0.09 mt in April from 0.34 mt a year ago.

Despite steel production classified as an essential service and a continuous process industry that was allowed to operate through the lockdown, production crashed as domestic demand for steel disappeared.

“The company, recognising the formidable challenges of disrupted supply chains, unparalleled drop in demand, uncertainty in seamless transportation of inbound and outbound goods through containment zones across the country, and inadequate credit flow to the industry, has undertaken multiple initiatives to reduce the fixed cost base, improve efficiencies, and find new markets and customers to remain competitive," the company said in a press release.

Mint reported on April 16 that the Indian steel industry was reeling under the side-effects of an extended national lockdown and a near complete disappearance of demand. JSW Steel had shut its blast furnace in Dolvi, Maharashtra, last month and curtailed production of crude steel at its mother plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, like other major producers of steel in the country. Given the slowdown in the economy because of the lockdown, industry analysts expect steel demand to contract at least 14-17% in FY21 over the previous year.

