JSW Steel Q3 preview: Import curbs lift stock, but earnings seen under pressure
Dipali Banka 4 min read 22 Jan 2026, 10:11 am IST
Summary
JSW Steel shares rose 5.7% since 30 December, outperforming the benchmark Sensex. But this may have come a quarter too late, as the domestic market leader saw the prices of its product fall to an absolute low during the October-December quarter
Mumbai: JSW Steel stock has surged in the past three weeks in tandem with domestic steel prices after the government put a levy on cheaper imports.
