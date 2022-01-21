JSW Steel Q3 net profit rises 62% YoY, but falls sequentially

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Friday, JSW Steel scrip closed 2.30% lower at ₹666.80 apiece on NSE.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹9,132 crore during the third quarter, with a margin of 24%.
During the quarter, JSW Steel crude steel production was up 8% quarter-on-quarter to 4.41 million tonnes on a standalone basis, led by an increase in average capacity utilisation to 94% from the existing operations.
Sales of saleable steel for the quarter was 4 million tonnes, higher by 6%, led a by a 29% increase in domestic sales, driven by demand from automotive, solar and appliance sectors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Exports during the quarter halved to 15% of sales as against 30% of sales in the September quarter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!