JSW Steel Q3 net profit rises 62% YoY, but falls sequentially

JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,357 crore during the third quarter, up 62% over ₹2,681 crore reported in the last year period.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 74% to ₹38,071 crore during the reporting period as against ₹21,859 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 74% to ₹38,071 crore during the reporting period as against ₹21,859 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, JSW Steel scrip closed 2.30% lower at ₹666.80 apiece on NSE.

The company reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹9,132 crore during the third quarter, with a margin of 24%.

During the quarter, JSW Steel crude steel production was up 8% quarter-on-quarter to 4.41 million tonnes on a standalone basis, led by an increase in average capacity utilisation to 94% from the existing operations.

Exports during the quarter halved to 15% of sales as against 30% of sales in the September quarter.