Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  JSW Steel Q3 net profit rises 62% YoY, but falls sequentially

JSW Steel Q3 net profit rises 62% YoY, but falls sequentially

On Friday, JSW Steel scrip closed 2.30% lower at 666.80 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Livemint

  • JSW Steel Q3 results: Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 74% to 38,071 crore during the reporting period as against 21,859 crore in the same quarter last year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of 4,357 crore during the third quarter, up 62% over 2,681 crore reported in the last year period.

JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of 4,357 crore during the third quarter, up 62% over 2,681 crore reported in the last year period.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 74% to 38,071 crore during the reporting period as against 21,859 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 74% to 38,071 crore during the reporting period as against 21,859 crore in the same quarter last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Friday, JSW Steel scrip closed 2.30% lower at 666.80 apiece on NSE.

The company reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 9,132 crore during the third quarter, with a margin of 24%.

During the quarter, JSW Steel crude steel production was up 8% quarter-on-quarter to 4.41 million tonnes on a standalone basis, led by an increase in average capacity utilisation to 94% from the existing operations.

Sales of saleable steel for the quarter was 4 million tonnes, higher by 6%, led a by a 29% increase in domestic sales, driven by demand from automotive, solar and appliance sectors.

Exports during the quarter halved to 15% of sales as against 30% of sales in the September quarter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!