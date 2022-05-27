JSW Steel Ltd on Friday said consolidated net profit in the March quarter fell 23% from a year earlier to ₹3,234 crore, led by a one-time loss of ₹741 crore related to a US subsidiary. Consolidated revenue from operations touched ₹46,895 crore, up 23% sequentially and 74% year-on-year.

The US loss followed an arbitration order on the subsidiary’s dispute with lessors of a coking coal mining lease and plant lease, and consequent termination of lease.

The impact of costlier coal and iron ore was visible on the company’s operating performance. Operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was ₹9,184 crores, up 1% sequentially and 9% year-on-year.

The strong volume growth helped support profits, even as blended steel realizations declined sequentially, while coking coal costs rose.

Steel sales for the quarter stood at 5.99 million tonnes, up 47% year-on-year.

Standalone operations contributed well, with steel sales for the quarter at 5.11 million tonnes, an increase of 26% year-on-year. Crude steel production of 5.01 million tonnes was 20% higher year-on-year, which the company attributed to higher capacity utilization of 98% at the existing facilities and additional production of 0.59 million tonnes from Dolvi Phase-II expansions during the quarter.

The board of directors of JSW Steel, Creixent Special Steels Ltd (CSSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL) have approved a scheme of arrangement for the amalgamation of JISPL and CSSL into JSW Steel.

JISPL(formerly Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited) is a special steel products manufacturer with a crude steel manufacturing capacity of 1.2 mtpa at its integrated steel plant in Raigarh and its plant at Raipur. CSSL is a joint venture between JSW Steel Ltd and AION Investments Pvt. II Ltd and is in the business of trading in steel and steel products and holding investments

Seshagiri Rao M.V.S, joint managing director & group CFO of JSW Steel said, “The amalgamation will not only increase efficiencies and enhance administrative control but will also create and enhance stakeholders’ value by unlocking the intrinsic value and growth potential for the respective businesses of JISPL, CSSL and JSW Steel. When we acquired Monnet Ispat & Energy as a distressed entity in 2018 with AION as our partner, our aim was to turn the company around and metamorphosize it into a sustainable business on its own before merging it with JSW Steel."

During the quarter, JSW Steel saw its net debt reduced by ₹9,662 crore. Consolidated net gearing (net debt to equity) stood at 0.83x versus 1.02x at the end of 3Q FY2022 and net debt to Ebitda stood at 1.45x versus. 1.73x at the end of 3Q FY2022.

The company’s 5mtpa brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar is expected to be completed by FY24.

JSW completed commissioning of downstream projects -- continuous galvanized lines and colour coated line (CCL) at Vijayanagar.

The remaining downstream projects at Vasind and Tarapur are also expected to be completed in Q1 of FY23, it said the company.